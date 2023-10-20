Agricultural census 2024 calls for nationwide cooperation

SUNGAI BESAR: All parties at the state level are encouraged to provide full cooperation to the Department of Statistics (DOSM), which will conduct the nationwide agricultural census next year.

Economy Ministry’s secretary-general Datuk Nor Azmie Diron said the census would involve all agricultural sectors to provide the most accurate information about Malaysia’s current agricultural situation.

“The data collection will support the government’s initiatives to enhance the agricultural sector in the country. We will include all states in this census and aim to gather responses from as many respondents as possible,” he told the media.

Earlier, he represented Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli to officiate the ‘Yuk Mampir’ event for the National Statistics Day (HSN) 2023 at the Sungai Besar Stadium here today.

Nor Azmie added that the data collection would assist the government in formulating agricultural policies and strategies, particularly regarding food security. One of the key areas will be to enhance the country’s food source production.

In the meantime, Chief Statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said 3,000 DOSM officers would be involved in the agricultural census, supported by over 20,000 part-time enumerators.

It will be conducted for three months starting from July 2024, and the preliminary results of the census are expected to be announced at the end of the first quarter of 2025, he added.

To popularise statistics, Mohd Uzir said the DOSM has developed several dashboards with interactive and user-friendly visualisations, such as Kawasanku Dashboard, Consumer Prices Dashboard, Gross Domestic Product Dashboard, and Labour Markets Dashboard, all accessible through its website.

As part of the HSN 2023 celebration, the DOSM collaborated with other statistical agencies to host a range of programmes and activities at both the state and district levels, including the 10th Statistics Conference, the Malaysia Data Innovation Talent x DOSM Datathon 2023, Statistical Debate, Stats Prihatin, Stats Fit, Stats Quiz, and Statistical Literacy Sessions with higher education institutions.-Bernama