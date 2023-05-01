Agriculture, agrofood sectors suffer RM111.95m in losses due to floods

KOTA BHARU: The agriculture and agrofood sectors experienced damages and losses amounting to RM111.95 million as a result of the northeast monsoon (MTL) last month.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister, Mohamad Sabu said the ministry’s disaster management centre report recorded damages and losses over 24,700 hectares of agricultural land.

He said the damages and losses involved 12,000 farmers, breeders as well as agrofood entrepreneurs throughout the country.

“To lighten their burden, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MAFS) Caring programme provided 6,700 ready-to-cook kits, 3,000 ready-to-eat kits and 1,000 hygiene kits to the affected agrofood community.

“The contribution involving RM1 million allocation was to assist the agrofood community hit by the monsoon disaster nationwide.

He said after the presentation of Food Aid Kits to 350 Kelantan MAFS staff here today.

Also present was MAFS secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid.

Mohamad added that despite the MTL disaster recently, the food supply of the country was still intact.

“Food supply is sufficient as the floods mostly occurred in the East Coast while the West Coast was relatively unaffected,” he said. - Bernama