PUTRAJAYA: The Agriculture and Food Industry Ministry will propose that the morning market and the farmers market be allowed to operate with suitable conditions during the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Its minister, Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix), said the ministry would table the proposal to overcome the glut in agricultural produce facing food industry producers with the closure of both markets since enforcement of MCO last March 18.

“Agricultural producers, especially of fish and vegetables, are now facing a glut of their products since only supermarkets are allowed to open during MCO,” he told reporters after a dialogue with representatives of the food industry at his ministry here today.

Kiandee said the proposal would be raised at a special ministerial meeting on MCO tomorrow.

Enforcement of MCO nationwide has been extended until April 14. — Bernama