Agriculture officer charged with accepting RM22,300 bribe

KOTA KINABALU: An agriculture officer pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today on six charges of accepting bribes amounting to RM22,300, two years ago.

Zainal Aliasan, 33, who is attached to the Rubber Industry Smallholders Development Authority (Risda) in Keningau, was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code with receiving bribes to speed up claim payments involving his office between May 2 and July 28, 2020.

He faces a jail term of up to two years, a fine, or both if convicted.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat fixed bail at RM20,000 with two sureties.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Assistant Information Officer Sharif Ahmad Shah Mundui, 49, pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of abusing his position between May and October 2019 by instructing a department clerk to extend an offer to his brother to undertake several food supply projects.

He was charged under Section 23(1) of the MACC Act 2009 and can be sentenced to not more than 20 years in jail and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe.

Judge Abu Bakar set bail at RM20,000 with one surety and fixed Oct 27 for mention of both cases. - Bernama