KUALA LUMPUR: Agrobank today announces that it has approved 9,101 applications for restructuring and rescheduling (R&R) assistance and these comprise applications by its commercial, consumer and micro customers seeking additional financial support to ease their cash flow amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Khadijah Iskandar, Covering President/ Chief Executive Officer (pix) of Agrobank said, “Agrobank is committed to provide support for our customers during this challenging time. For customers who are still facing difficulty in paying their monthly installment, Agrobank continue to provide repayment assistance and accept applications until June 2021. We wish to assure all our customers that any financial assistance taken will not impact their Central Credit Reference Information System (CCRIS) status.”

Agrobank is encouraging all its customers to come forward to restructure or reschedule their facilities, as a long term solution beyond moratorium exercise. As of today, the Bank has approved all applications for extended moratorium as per announcement made by YAB Prime Minister on the moratorium extension and targeted bank assistance in July.

“As Agrobank provides financing across the value chain of agriculture, the assistance is available for individuals, micro, SME and even corporate customers. We encourage our customers to consult our officers on options available or even if they are not sure what to do next,” said Khadijah further.

Khadijah also reiterates that in line with our vision of Advancing Agriculture Beyond Banking, Agrobank has been proactive in engaging customers through a series of engagements such as online business coaching, webinars, business clinics, forums and others. The initiatives aim to educate and support customers better in managing their businesses during trying times.

Customers who require more information on Agrobank’s repayment assistance may call the Contact Centre at 1300 88 2476 or email customer@agrobank.com.my, or call their respective relationship officers or branches, or visit www.agrobank.com.my.