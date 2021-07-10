Agrofood entrepreneurs to be assisted to ensure continuous food supply

BELURAN: Agrofood entrepreneurs who are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic need to be assisted in their recovery to ensure that the people will always have sufficient food supply, said Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee.

To this end, he said, the ministry has ensured that the initiatives under the government’s economic stimulus packages — especially the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and the People’s Protection and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih) — would benefit all parties involved in the food supply chain.

“The various types of targeted assistance have helped many agrofood entrepreneurs, especially the owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), to recover and continue to sustain their respective enterprises,” he said.

The minister said this to reporters after attending a ceremony which saw the handing over of organic ginger planting kits to Beluran youths at the Beluran Area Farmers Organisation here today.

Ronald said the Agrobank Microcredit Financing Scheme Programme is also being actively implemented, involving a total allocation of RM850 million, with RM350 million allocated under Penjana and RM500 million under Pemulih.

“Agrobank is also committed to helping customers plan their financing commitments through financial management assistance programmes, especially those who are facing difficulties in meeting their financing repayments,“ he added. — Bernama