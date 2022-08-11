AGS Bill 2021 an effort to ensure sexual harassment will not be normalised

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Sexual Harassment Bill (AGS) 2021 is a government’s effort to ensure that sexual harassment will not be normalised in the country.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rina Harun (pix) said the enforcement of the new legislation will make the people more aware and cautious before doing anything that could be deemed as sexual harassment.

“I don’t want the culture of sexual harassment to be normalised in the country...it may start with a joke which may go too far...that’s why the bill is quite timely,” she said when winding up the debate on the bill at Dewan Negara sitting today.

The bill is to provide for a right of redress for any person who has been sexually harassed, the establishment of the Tribunal for Anti-Sexual Harassment, the promotion of awareness of sexual harassment, and to provide for related matters.

In ensuring the interest of persons with disabilities, Section 13 (4) of the bill allows a minor or any person under a disability to be represented by his next friend or guardian during the tribunal proceedings.

“We will also have experts in sign language to help our PwD friends. We understand that children with disabilities are also exposed to sexual harassment, in person or online,” the minister said.

Earlier, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi in her debate, proposed that a PwD representative is appointed as a member of the tribunal so as to ensure that the group would not be discriminated against and that, they too, will get justice for sexual harassment cases.

“The PwD have their issues in accessing facilities to lodge reports on sexual harassment, such as the deaf and the blind, as they may have difficulty communicating.

“So, we have to make sure that they too have access to lodge their report without discrimination. I really hope that at least one person with a disability will be appointed into the tribunal in line with one of the aspirations of Keluarga Malaysia, which is inclusivity,” she said.

The bill was then passed with a majority voice. - Bernama