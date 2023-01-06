Ah Long harassment: Sandakan police solve five cases with arrest of two men

SANDAKAN: The Sandakan Commercial Crime Investigation Division managed to solve five cases of Ah Long harassment in this district, with the arrest of two suspects.

Acting district police chief Supt Mohd Hamizi Halim said the two men, aged 19 and 35, were arrested in Taman Sejati here yesterday morning following a complaint from a victim whose house gate was padlocked and splashed with red paint in Taman Bahagia here on May 16.

“With the arrests, we managed to solve five cases believed to have been committed by the (same) suspects in Sandakan,” he said.

“Investigations show the May 16 incident was ordered to be carried out by a money lender (Ah Long) who wanted the victim to pay of his debt.

The suspects who were hired to harass debtors started operating since end of last year, targeting victims around Sandakan and Lahad Datu districts,” he said here yesterday.

Mohd Hamizi said a check found the 35-year-old suspect had five previous records of crime and drugs.

The two suspects have been remanded until June 4 to assist investigations for mischief and damage of property under section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act (APPW) 1951 and Section 427 of the Penal Code. -Bernama