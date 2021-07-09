‘Ah Long’ offering loans via handphone applications

KUALA LUMPUR: ‘Ah Long’ or loan shark syndicates have resorted to using handphone applications to offer loans and tap borrowers’ personal data, police said today.

Bukit Aman Commercial CID chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said police had received three reports from people who borrowed money through the apps and ended up receiving threats and having their photographs and personal data abused for failing to settle their loans.

He said the borrowers using the application did not realise they had given permission to the syndicates to access the data available in their cellphones, such as photographs and telephone numbers of their contacts.

“The syndicates will contact the borrowers’ families or friends to threaten them if they fail to make payments.

“Most borrowers did not read the conditions attached (when applying for loans) and gave their consent so that they can use the app,” he told a media conference here.

Mohd Kamarudin said police had launched a nationwide operation dubbed Ops Vulture on July 2, which resulted in the crippling of 14 illegal money lending syndicates in Penang, Kuala Lumpur, Kelantan, Sabah and Sarawak.

He said that in the latest raids on Tuesday and Wednesday, 84 people, aged 20 to 59, were arrested for suspected involvement with the syndicates.

Investigations found that the syndicates have been operating since 2018 by advertising loans on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and WeChat, he said.

“They target traders, government servants and private sector employees, charging interest rates ranging from 10 to 15 percent per week.

“The syndicates will also conspire to contact borrowers who fail to make repayments to offer them new loans to settle the previous ones,” he said.

He said this would tie down borrowers with contracts and force them to make multiple payments with recurring interest.

Several of the suspects were found to have criminal records, including for drug offences, he said.

In the first six months of this year, police received 508 complaints from victims who were harassed by Ah Long syndicates over loans amounting to RM2.5 million, he said.

He said 508 syndicate members were arrested during this period. — Bernama