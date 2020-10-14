Ahamd Zahid to meet Agong on Thursday

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO president, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix) is scheduled to have an audience with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, at 5 pm tomorrow.

UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed the matter after a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council Political Bureau at UMNO headquarters at World Trade Centre KL here last night.

“Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi has been granted an audience by the King at 5 pm on Thursday,” he told reporters.

Earlier, the meeting decided that UMNO considered withdrawing itself from supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN) and would give new conditions to the coalition to continue political cooperation in a written agreement to be implemented as soon as possible.

This morning, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was granted an audience by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

In a media conference this evening, Anwar claimed he has the support of more than 120 members of Parliament apart from saying that the Agong would be calling on party heads for input and to confirm the documents submitted by the PKR president.-Bernama