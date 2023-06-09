Ahmad: 1,144 projects worth RM61.1b implemented in Sabah this year

KOTA KINABALU: A total of 1,144 projects across various ministries with a total allocation of RM61.1 billion have been implemented in Sabah this year, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

He said that the number of projects was the highest compared to other states and has seen a significant increase from last year, which had 1,048 projects with a budget of RM48.1 billion.

“Furthermore, Sabah received the highest development allocation this year, totalling RM6.5 billion compared to RM5.1 billion the previous year. We understand that this allocation is not enough for Sabah’s size, but it shows the Unity Government’s commitment to prioritising Sabah’s development.

“It’s very likely that Sabah will receive a significant allocation in Budget 2024,” he told reporters after opening the Budget 2024 Dialogue Session here today.

Budget 2024 focuses on infrastructure solutions involving roads, water supply, electricity, internet connectivity, dilapidated schools, clinics and police stations, Ahmad added.

Commenting on the event, Ahmad said it was essential to ensure a thorough budget preparation that meets the aspirations of all groups and entities in Malaysia.

He said the first engagement session was held in Melaka on Aug 21, where a dialogue session was conducted with federal and state departments, agencies, as well as industry players who presented ideas and proposals to be included in the Budget 2024.

“Sabah is the fifth state involved in the engagement sessions. The Finance Ministry is also collecting initiative proposals online through the Budget 2024 proposal portal for public access from July 14 to Sept 14, 2023.

“With this approach, the government can directly gather input from the people regarding their aspirations for the Budget 2024,” Ahmad added. -Bernama