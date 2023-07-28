Ahmad: Announcement of incentives not due to state elections

PUTRAJAYA: The announcement of several incentives for the people by the Unity Government currently is not due to the upcoming elections in six states, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

He told a press conference after launching the iPATUH system here today, that it was the prerogative of the government to announce its incentives for the people at any time.

“Just because there is an election, it does not mean the government cannot do it (announce incentives for the people),“ he said, adding that the government will not heed any criticisms and will focus on carrying out its tasks effectively for the people.

Ahmad was commenting on a statement by Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman urging the government to stop the practice of giving 'election gifts' as practised by previous leaders.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced RM100 e-cash credit to Malaysian citizens above 21 years with an annual income of RM100,000 and below.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said that the government will provide a special one-off aid of RM300 to civil servants in grade 56 and below as well as RM200 to government pensioners.

Syed Saddiq in his Facebook post regarding the ‘special aid of RM300 for civil servants’ questioned the announcement in the run-up to the state elections.

The Election Commission has announced that the state elections in Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, as well as the Kuala Terengganu parliamentary by-election, will be held on Aug 12.

Nomination day is tomorrow (July 29) and early voting is on Aug 8. -Bernama