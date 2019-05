KUALA LUMPUR: Seremban PKR chief Dr Ahmad Azam Hamzah was sworn in as a senator today.

He took his oath of office for the 2019-2021 term before Senate President Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran at the Dewan Negara here.

The appointment of Dr Ahmad Azam, 58, was proposed by Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun at the last day of the first meeting of the second term of the State Legislative Assembly on April 29.

Ahmad Azam, who hails from Kemaman, Terengganu, has been residing in Negri Sembilan since 1989 and is a qualified veterinarian,

He began participating actively in politics since 1998 when appointed as PKR Protem Treasurer.

He has also held the post of Negri Sembilan PKR chairman from 2005 to 2008. — Bernama