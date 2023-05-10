Ahmad: BSN to look into possibility of opening branch in Pelangai

BENTONG: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will study the feasibility of opening a branch in Pelangai, Pahang, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

He said residents in Pelangai had requested for a commercial bank to be opened there.

Ahmad said Pelangai was now served by a BSN banking agent (EB) and this was inadequate.

“With the EB, consumers can only make withdrawals and deposits in limited amounts.

“Therefore, I’m asking BSN to quickly send a team to conduct the feasibility study. I support the proposal to set up a mini BSN branch in Pelangai,“ he told reporters after a meet-the-people session in Kampung Lembah Jaya here today. -Bernama