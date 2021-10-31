Ahmad Fadhli is new PAS youth chief

PORT DICKSON: Pasir Mas Member of Parliament Ahmad Fadhli Shaari (pix) has been elected as PAS Youth Chief for the 2021-2023 term, replacing Khairil Nizam Khiruddin who did not defend the post.

In the election held during the 62nd PAS Youth Muktamar (general assembly) held at a hotel here, Ahmad Fadhli won after obtaining 508 votes defeating Kubu Gajah (Perak) assemblyman Khalil Yahya who garnered 128 votes.

The Deputy Youth Chief position was won by Kedah Menteri Besar’s political secretary, Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamuddin while former Selangor PAS Youth Chief Hanafi Zulkafli is the wing’s new vice chief.

A total of 636 delegates cast their ballots for the election of the new DPPM leadership for the position of Youth Chief, Deputy Youth Chief and Vice Youth Chief as well as 12 Committee Members.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Fadhli, who was previously PAS’ Deputy Youth Chief thanked all delegates who have placed their trust and confidence in the new DPPM leadership line-up to lead the party’s youth wing, especially in facing the 15th general election (GE15).

He said the party was determined to continue to strengthen Muafakat Nasional (MN) and defend Perikatan Nasional (PN) up to the grassroots to promote to the people especially new voters that PN and MN are the best options when facing the upcoming GE15.

Asked about the candidates to contest in GE15, Ahmad Fadhli said PAS Youth wants 50 per cent of the candidates to come from the Youth and Women wings.- Bernama