Ahmad Faizal announces resignation as Perak MB

IPOH: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal has resigned as Perak Menteri Besar, effective today, in line with the decision by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) to leave Pakatan Harapan (PH).

According to the Perak Bersatu chairman, he informed Sultan Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah of his resignation in an audience at Istana Kinta here today.

“I explained to Tuanku (Sultan Nazrin) that when Bersatu quit PH, the PH government in Perak collapsed.

“In line with this, I presented my letter of resignation as Menteri Besar and informed Tuanku of the revocation of all exco posts, with immediate effect,” he told reporters after attending an audience with Sultan Nazrin for about an hour.

The new political landscape in Perak was created after the PH government collapsed last month. The political crisis ended when four Perak state assemblymen from PH quit their parties yesterday, thus enabling Perikatan Nasional to take over the state government from PH .

They were Kuala Kurau PKR state assemblyman Datuk Abdul Yunus Jamahri who joined Bersatu, and Tronoh assemblyman Paul Yong Choo Kiong and Buntong assemblyman A.Sivasubramaniam from DAP, as well as Titi Serong assemblyman Zulkarnain from Amanah who declared themselves independent people’s representatives.

Yong, Sivasubramaniam and Hasnul have however declared their support for Perak Perikatan Nasional which will take over the state from PH, in line with the new political re-alignment there.

Abdul Yunus’ switch to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) means that the party now has four of the 59 Perak state assembly seats, besides Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Chenderiang), Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin (Sungai Manik) and Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohammed Radzi (Tualang Sekah).

The move by Yong and Sivasubramaniam to quit their party brings down the number held by DAP in the Perak state assembly from 18 to 16, while Amanah has lost one of the six seats it held in the state. — Bernama