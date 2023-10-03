Ahmad Faizal: Bersatu delegates expected to urge for state elections to be expedited

KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates to the 2022 Bersatu Annual General Assembly are expected to urge for state elections in six states be held immediately, said deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He said although the matter was not on the list of motions, he believed it would be touched upon by many delegates at the three-day meeting starting today.

“It’s up to the debaters...in Bersatu we don’t decide what to say, they are free to voice whatever they want. The important thing is that they can follow the time so that the assembly can take place within the set time frame,“ he told a press conference after attending the Srikandi General Assembly here today.

The six states are Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan.

He said the motions that will be debated at the assembly involve education, health, economic and religion. - Bernama