IPOH: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) officially clocked in for duty as the 13th Perak Mentri Besar today.

He arrived at the Perak Darul Ridzuan building here at 8.30am and was greeted by Deputy State Secretary (Management) Nor Sham Rahman and State Finance Officer Datuk Zulazlan Abu Hassan.

Perak Mentri Besar’s Office, in a statement, said the small-scale ceremony was done without the presence of the media as a measure of social distancing to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Ahmad Faizal started his day with a briefing from the State Health Department official, before chairing the Perak National Security Council (MKN) meeting.

The meeting aims to discuss further action by the state government and agencies, following the implementation of the movement control order throughout the country, starting tomorrow until March 31, as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin last night.

Ahmad Faizal was sworn in as the 13th Perak Mentri Besar before the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah last Friday. — Bernama