Ahmad Faizal fails to obtain majority support in vote of confidence on MB

IPOH: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu failed to obtain the majority support of the state assemblymen in the motion of vote of confidence on the Menteri Besar at the State Assembly sitting today.

Ahmad Faizal, who is Chenderiang assemblyman, received the votes of support from 10 assemblymen, while 48 others voted against him, and one abstained from voting.

The motion was moved by Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abd Manap Hashim of Barisan Nasional (BN) .

The Perak State Assembly comprises 25 Umno assemblymen, DAP (16), Bersatu (5), Amanah (5), PKR (3), Pas (3), and one each from Gerakan and Independent.

The result of the vote, which was done by written ballots, was announced by Speaker Datuk Mohammad Zahir Abdul Khalid.

Meanwhile, Abd Manap said he moved the motion of vote of confidence to prove that Ahmad Faizal still has the confidence and majority support of the State Assembly to lead the state government as Perak Menteri Besar.

He said it was often alleged that the federal and state governments were a “back door government” and one way to refute the allegation is by holding a general or state election, which is quite unsuitable while the country is still struggling to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said although Ahmad Faizal’s appointment as Menteri Besar was constitutional, “the other way the support for the Perak MB’s leadership can be verified is through this Assembly”.

“The largest party (Umno) aligning to Perikatan Nasional in Perak seems to have issues with the Menteri Besar. So this is the best way to solve it...and verify whether or not the Chenderiang assemblyman still has the majority support of the State Assembly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal who stood up after the result was announced, said that he accepted the decision and promised to ensure a proper transition of power in the state.

Ahmad Faizal, who was first appointed as Menteri Besar in May 2018, also thanked the people and fellow assemblymen including those in Pakatan Harapan as well as all state executive councillor for the cooperation given to him and said that he hoped all programmes that would benefit the people would continue to be implemented.

“It was an honour for me to serve the state and I would also like to express my gratitude to the Sultan of Perak for the opportunity given to me to serve His Majesty. Thank you,” he said.

Earlier, Salbiah Mohamed (BN-Temengor) and Howard Lee Chuan How (PH-Pasir Pinji) asked for the motion to be debated before the tabling of any other motions including that of the state’s Supply Bill 2021 scheduled for today

Salbiah and Lee agreed that the Assembly had to prove that the Menteri Besar had the majority support of the Assembly in order to erase all doubts against the state government.-Bernama