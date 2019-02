IPOH: Perak Bersatu chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu does not feel pressured by the calls of eight Bersatu division heads in the state for him to step down.

The Mentri Besar said he was only focused on providing the best services to the people after Pakatan Harapan (PH) succeeded in forming the state government after the 14th General Election last year.

“It’s sad when my friends (in the party) want me to resign, but I am still okay because I’ve often been asked to step down from the moment I became the state Bersatu chairman before we formed the state government,” he told reporters after announcing the new business strategy for the Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) here yesterday.

Last Sunday, eight Bersatu divisional leaders in the state refused to accept the notice of dissolution of their divisional committees, namely Beruas, Bagan Serai, Lenggong, Gerik, Teluk Intan, Tapah, Batu Gajah and Larut.

On Feb 12, Ahmad Faizal said the dissolution was decided at a meeting of the party’s Supreme Leadership Council on Jan 29 in a move to streamline the party administrative machinery. — Bernama