Ahmad Faizal ready to face Anwar in Tambun

IPOH: Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu has welcomed any political leader including PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) to contest for the Tambun parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

The Tambun MP said he would not feel threatened by anyone contesting for the seat as it was a process that politicians needed to go through in supporting democratic practices.

“I am a supporter of democracy, he (Anwar) deserves to contest wherever he chooses, I welcome him and I hope the voters will continue to choose me to continue helping them, especially in Tambun,” he said at a press conference after officiating the Rukun Negara@Belia (RNB) Launch Ceremony at Aeon Klebang here yesterday.

On Aug 11, Anwar, who is the Opposition leader, was reported to be considering a proposal to contest in Tambun, but that the matter had not been finalised.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Faizal, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, denied there were elements of sabotage by sports associations following reports that up to 12 events could be cancelled from the 2022 Malaysia Games (Sukma) scheduled to take place from Sept 16 to 24.

He said there were several approaches being taken by his side to ensure that some of the events could still be held.

“So far, we have decided that for the events that require eight participating states, we will reduce them to six, and there are proposals for some events to be reduced to five. We are currently fine-tuning that.

“I am of the view that if it (participation) is not enough, what the ministry will do through the National Sports Council (MSN) is to organise a national level tournament for the event so that the athletes in question have the opportunity to perform,“ he said. - Bernama