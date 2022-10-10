Ahmad Faizal ready to face Anwar to defend Tambun

PETALING JAYA: Tambun MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu stressed that he is not afraid to face Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if the Opposition leader contests for the seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

Faizal said he is ready to defend the parliamentary seat even when facing Anwar or whoever the opposition party nominates.

The youth and sports minister insisted that he accepted any possibility of Anwar being nominated for the seat he currently holds with an open heart.

“He (Anwar) is eligible to compete in Tambun.

“I will continue to promote the democratic process,” he told Getaran today.

Yesterday, PH informed that the decision to have Anwar run for the Tambun seat will be announced at the coalition’s national convention, scheduled to take place in Perak on October 29.