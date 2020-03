IPOH: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah has consented to reappoint Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) as Perak Menteri Besar.

Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household, Col (Rtd) Datuk Abd Rahim Mohamad Nor announced this in a statement here today.

The swearing-in ceremony for the 13th Perak Menteri Besar will take place before Sultan Nazrin at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar at 3pm. — Bernama