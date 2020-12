IPOH: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) resigned today as the menteri besar of Perak, along with the state executive councillors.

Ahmad Faizal, who lost a confidence vote in the state legislative assembly yesterday, said he presented the resignation letters to the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, at an audience with His Royal Highness at 3 pm today at Istana Kinta, here.

“I expressed my gratitude and respect to the Sultan for having accorded me the honour to serve under the auspices of His Royal Highness’s government.

“I presented my resignation letter and those of all the state executive councillors to His Royal Highness,” he told a press conference at the old residence of the Perak menteri besar, here.

Ahmad Faizal, who is the assemblyman for Chenderiang, lost a confidence vote in the 59-seat state legislative assembly yesterday.

He garnered 10 votes. Forty-eight assemblymen voted against him and one abstained. The motion was brought by Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman for Pengkalan Baru Datuk Abd Manap Hashim. -Bernama

More to come