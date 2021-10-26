Ahmad Faizal should be removed for outrageous question: LKS

PETALING: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu should be removed as Youth and Sports Minister for his outrageous question to national diver Datuk Pandelela Rinong, Lim Kit Siang (pix) said today.

Pandelela has answered Ahmad Faizal very well when she said she had shared her experience of sexual harassment involving her former coach in order to offer support and embolden other victims to speak up, the DAP veteran added.

“Ahmad Faizel has shown that he is not fit to be Minister for Youth and Sports with his insensitive question, which not only showed that he is unaware of the ‘Me Too’ movement all over the globe, which highlights sexual abuse and sexual harassment – present and past – and which empower sexually assaulted individuals through empathy and solidarity through strength in numbers but demonstrates his attitude towards sexual harassment,” Lim said in a statement today.