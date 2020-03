KUALA KANGSAR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu (pix) was sworn-in as the 13th Perak Mentri Besar before the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah today.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Istana Iskandariah here.

After taking his oath, Ahmad Faizal, who is also Chenderiang assemblyman, signed the letter of his appointment, witnessed by Ipoh High Court Judge Datuk Hisham Hashim.

Sultan Nazrin had consented to the appointment of Ahmad Faizal as Mentri Besar after he gained the confidence of most members of the State Assembly yesterday.

On Tuesday, Ahmad Faizal resigned as the 12th Perak Mentri Besar after the Pakatan Harapan state government which he led after the 14th General Election collapsed.

A day earlier, he announced the new coalition, Perikatan Nasional comprising Umno, PAS and Bersatu, had the support of 32 state assemblymen out of 59 to form the new state government.

On the same day, four other assemblymen quit their respective parties with one from PKR joining Bersatu, while the remaining two from DAP and one from Amanah declaring themselves as Independent representatives.

As a result, the Perak state assembly now comprises 25 from BN (all Umno representatives), DAP (16), Amanah (5), Bersatu (4), PKR (3) and Independent (3). — Bernama