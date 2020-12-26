Ahmad Hamzah not to contest in GE15

JASIN: Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah (pix) said today that he will not contest the Jasin parliamentary seat, which he has held since 2008, in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Ahmad, 72, said he had recently expressed his intention to UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and state UMNO Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“It is time for a new candidate to serve the people,“ he told a press conference at his residence in Umbai here.

Ahmad said his tenure as an elected representative for six terms, namely as Serkam assemblyman from 1995 to 2008 and Jasin MP (2008 until now) was enough and it was time for him to retire from politics. -Bernama