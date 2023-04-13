Ahmad hopeful meeting with PM brings good results to Kelantan people

KOTA BHARU: Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob has indicated that his courtesy call on Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim two days ago would have good results for the people of Kelantan.

He said he had submitted copies and claims for oil royalty rights at the meeting, adding that Prime Minister responded by saying ‘InsyaAllah’.

“We hope the Prime Minister will give news that will be the best for Kelantan,” he said.

He said this to reporters after the handing over of Hari Raya Aidilfitri cookies to security forces at Dewan Bunga Teratai, Kota Darulnaim here today.

Ahmad said at the meeting, the state government also requested that all matters that have been decided by the previous administration to be continued.

On state polls, Ahmad said Kelantan has yet to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly.

“The legislative assembly term will end on June 28 and it will be dissolved before that as agreed by the Menteris Besar in the six states,” he said.

“It is up to the Election Commission (EC) to hold elections in the six states and Kelantan has agreed to hold it simultaneously,” he added.

Besides Kelantan, the states are Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Terengganu and Kedah. - Bernama