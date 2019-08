KUALA LUMPUR: Former Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah (pix) told the High Court here today Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had ordered a blogger to personally attack him and his son, somewhere in late 2016, following his speech on 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) at the Dewan Rakyat.

The 56th prosecution witness said the attack began with blogger, Raja Petra Kamaruddin, allegedly leaking minutes of an economic council meeting, which was attended by his son, Khalid Ahmad Husni, on a Facebook post claiming that Ahmad Husni was angry with Najib as his son did not get a highway concession project worth RM2.7 billion.

The exposure was made by Ahmad Husni in his testimony during cross-examination by Najib’s lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah on the 50th day of the trial of Najib, who is facing seven counts of misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds totalling RM42 million.

Among other things, Ahmad Husni said Najib was also behind the charges of sexual harassment against him in 2016.

Muhammad Shafee: When did you come to the idea that Najib was behind the charges of sexual harassment against you?

Ahmad Husni: After speaking in Parliament in 2016 (referring to an incident during Dewan Rakyat seating when he demanded clarification on US$1 billion (RM4.17 billion) investment unit in Aabar Investment PJS Ltd.

Muhammad Shafee: Then Najib came up with the idea?

Ahmad Husni: It’s not just an idea, I know it is.

“After the incident, I was home before Najib’s chief private secretary, Tan Sri Shukry Mohd Salleh came to see me around 10pm. Shukry told me it’s hard to find my house, but because of Najib’s orders, he has to come and see me.

“I was informed by Shukry that Najib wanted to see me that night, but I told him I was tired ... he told me Najib had contacted Raja Petra (Kamaruddin) and tomorrow he (Raja Petra) would attack me,“ he said.

When questioned by Muhammad Shafee if he went to see Najib to verify if it was true, he replied ‘No’, adding there was another incident regarding the attack.

“The Facebook post by Raja Petra was later reported by Utusan in reference to the former minister being involved in the scandal. I sent a message to Najib asking him ‘What is this?’.”

He said Najib then replied: “Discuss with Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Abdul Aziz (Padang Rengas MP, Perak) and then the next day, the attack stopped.

The former Tambun MP then recalled his meeting with Nazri at the Shangri-La hotel.

“Nazri told me whatever happened to Najib is not in their control as we just want Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) to remain,“ he said.

Ahmad Husni also disagreed with Muhammad Shafee’s question that due to the attacks, he was upset and angry with Najib.

“I am not angry. I live for Umno. In fact, every day I pray that God will open the door of Najib’s heart to see the truth. I have never been angry with Najib because he is just a normal person,” Ahmad Husni said, adding as a result of Raja Petra’s writing, his son was dismissed from the company.

The trial before Justice Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues tomorrow at 10am. — Bernama