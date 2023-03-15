Ahmad Jazlan reappointed Felcra Berhad chairman

KOTA BHAR: Kelantan Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub has been reappointed chairman of Felcra Berhad effective March 1, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid announced this at the introduction ceremony of permanent chairman, permanent deputy chairman, vice presidents and supreme council candidates in conjunction with the 2023-2026 Kelantan Umno election here today.

The president of Umno said the reappointment of Ahmad Jazlan was due to his credibility and good performance.

“I have announced in stages the appointment of chairmen of government-related companies because the positions have been approved by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and follow the procedures contained in the appointment.

“There are no things (or) factors that are real or hidden because it is the prime minister’s prerogative,“ he told reporters after the ceremony.

Ahmad Jazlan, who is former Machang MP, was appointed as chairman of Felcra Berhad on Oct 1, 2021. - Bernama