Ahmad Maslan: Airport scanning facilities to be upgraded

KOTA KINABALU: The government will ensure that scanning machines at all entry points into the country are upgraded to curb smuggling activities, said Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

To achieve this, he said the government and the Customs Department (JKDM) will see that the scanner facilities at entry points across the country, including at ports, are optimised from time to time.

“We are aware that to overcome the problem of smuggling our scanning technology must be improved apart from relying on public information,“ he told reporters after checking on scanner machines at Kota Kinabalu Airport (KKIA) here today.

Also present was Sabah Customs assistant director-general Mohd Nasir Deraman.

He said previously, smuggling was rampant in the country as the scanning systems were ineffective.

Ahmad Maslan added that thanks to the scanner machines, yesterday Sabah JKDM managed to foil an attempt by a container to smuggle pork products into the country estimated to be worth RM300,000 with duties and taxes amounting to RM65,700.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Maslan said Sabah managed to collect over RM1.79 billion in taxes throughout 2022, adding that customs revenue alone was over RM1.21 billion. - Bernama