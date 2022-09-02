Ahmad Maslan: BN must win in GE15, don’t let Bossku’s sacrifices be in vain

PETALING JAYA: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan has urged the party members and the Barisan Nasional coalition to stick together and win big in the upcoming GE15.

“We must stick together during both happy and hard times. Umno and BN must continue Bossku’s (Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak) struggle. We shall not waste his sacrifice in prison.

“It is important for Umno and BN to win big in GE15,“ he was quoted by Umno Online.

Najib was sent to prison last week after the Federal Court upheld his convictions and 12-year jail sentence in the SRC International case.