Ahmad Maslan: Cabinet to start Budget 2024 engagement sessions mid-August

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed members of the Cabinet to conduct engagement sessions on Budget 2024 from mid-August to mid-September, said Deputy Finance Minister 1, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“He (Anwar) has ordered all ministers and deputy ministers in each ministry to hold engagement sessions under their respective capacities to find out what is needed at the ministry level to improve aid for the people as well as to accelerate the nation’s growth,“ he told Bernama.

He said this after his interview on Bernama Radio’s “Madani Economy: Empowering the People” programme here today.

Ahmad said that as for the state-level engagement sessions, both he and Anwar will be going to several states to get the people’s feedback.

“This will certainly make Budget 2024 a Madani Budget, the Rakyat’s Budget,” he said, adding that the budget will continue to focus on ensuring the people’s well-being by improving and enhancing aid distribution mechanisms as well as the development of infrastructures.

Budget 2024 is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament on Oct 13. - Bernama