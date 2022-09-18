Ahmad Maslan: ‘GE15 will be held between Oct and Dec’

PETALING JAYA: Umno is optimistic that the 15th General Election (GE15) will be held between October and December, said its secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

He said Prime Minister and Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s statement yesterday that the dissolution of Parliament would happen soon was the clearest indication that the GE15 is happening soon, NST reports.

“Umno is certain that GE15 will take place in the next three months (between October and December).

“The only thing is to hold it before the flood season. If the floods take place in December, then don’t hold it (GE15) in December. We can still go ahead with the polls in November,“ Ahmad told reporters after officiating at Karnival Sukan Peladang in conjunction with Malaysia Day at Kampung Parit Baru in Ayer Baloi, Pontian.

On Saturday, Ismail Sabri reiterated his pledge to discuss with Umno’s “top five” the dissolution of Parliament.