Ahmad Maslan: Malaysia maintaining 4-5% GDP growth forecast for 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is maintaining its 2023 gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast of 4.0-5.0 per cent, said Deputy Finance Minister I, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

“The Finance Ministry has not made any changes with regard to the economic growth projection for this year.

“However, we do appreciate the World Bank’s statement as the statement was based on its own analysis, and we respect their findings,” he said to reporters after launching the Malaysia-China Entrepreneur Macro Health Forum 2023 here today.

According to the World Bank, Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to moderate to 3.9 per cent in 2023 from an earlier projection of 4.3 per cent in April this year amid a substantial deceleration of external demand.

It said that domestic demand would continue to support Malaysia’s economic resilience this year, but noted that limited fiscal space remained a key challenge for the economy. -Bernama