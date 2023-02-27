Ahmad Maslan: Party appreciates Ismail Sabri’s contributions as VP

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan today offered his appreciation to Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for his contributions and thanked him for his services as the Umno vice president.

Ismail Sabri who was the Prime Minister before the 15th General Election had announced that he would not be defending his Umno Vice President’s post during the Umno election which is scheduled in March.

“I believe he (Ismail Sabri) made a big decision...maybe he made the decision to not contest for the post because he has already reached the pinnacle of his political career by becoming the Prime Minister. There is nothing higher than that post in the political stage,” he said during a press conference at the Parliament lobby, today.

Earlier, Ismail Sabri confirmed that he would not be contesting for the post which he has held since 2018.

Ismail Sabri is among three current vice presidents, including former Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

The election for Wanita, Youth and Puteri will be held on March 11, while the election for Umno Division committees, Vice President and Supreme Council is scheduled for March 18.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Maslan also reiterated that he would not be contesting for the post of Umno Vice President to give a better chance to other candidates from Johor.

He said the decision was made to avoid a split in the votes among delegates during the election for the post of Vice President, since there are already three candidates from the state in the contest.

“I will not be contesting for the post of Vice President although there have been suggestions for me to do so. At least one candidate from Johor must win...I do not want to add on to the list of candidates from Johor and in the end nobody wins due to a split in the votes,“ he said.

Ahmad Maslan who is also the Pontian Member of Parliament however, will defend his post as a Supreme Council member and also defend his post as the Pontian division chairman although he would be facing former Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad for the post of Pontian division chairman. - Bernama