Ahmad Maslan: RM43.8b 1MDB debt paid to date, with balance of RM9.7b

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has paid 1Malaysia Development Bhd’s (1MDB) totalling RM43.8 billion with a debt balance that has not been paid amounting to RM9.7 billion, involving a principal of RM5 billion and RM4.7 billion interest, said Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“To date, the government has paid 1MDB’s debt totalling RM43.8 billion.

“The payment was made through shareholders advances which amounted to RM24.5 billion and trust account (RM19.3 billion),” he said when winding up the debate on the Supply Bill 2023 at the committee level for the Finance Ministry in the Dewan Rakyat, yesterday.

He said the government had also recovered RM33.6 billion of 1MDB assets and RM8 billion from the settlement with Abu Dhabi’s investment firm, International Petroleum Investment Company (IPIC).

According to Ahmad, 1MDB’s principal loan totalled RM33.6 bilion while the interest amounted to RM14.9 billion.

Meanwhile, on the Jana Wibawa project, he said it involves 67 projects under various ministries, among them, the Prime Minister’s Department, Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (now known as Ministry of Communications and Digital), and Education Ministry estimated to be valued at RM7.13 billion.

The Dewan Rakyat later passed the Supply Bill 2023 allocation at the committee level for the Finance Ministry of RM57.3 billion through voice vote after receiving a majority voice vote.

The Supply Bill 2023, which is the first budget under Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s leadership, was later passed at the policy level on March 9 following a six-day debate from Feb 27, 2023 and winding up by each ministry.

Budget 2023, tabled by Anwar on Feb 24, allocated a total of RM388.1 billion comprising RM289.1 billion for operating expenditure and RM99 billion for development expenditure including RM2 billion contingency savings. - Bernama