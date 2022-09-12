Ahmad Maslan, Steven Sim made deputy finance ministers

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan will hold the portfolio of Deputy Minister of Finance I, while Steven Sim Chee Keong is appointed Deputy Minister of Finance II in the new Cabinet of the unity government.

Ahmad Maslan has been the incumbent of the Pontian parliamentary seat for the past three terms and has won the seat with a majority of 5,758 votes, while Sim is a Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate representing DAP contesting for the Bukit Mertajam parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE).

Datuk Siti Aminah Aching has been appointed the Deputy Minister of Plantation and Commodities. She won the Beufort parliamentary seat in GE15.

Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib who is Mukah Member of Parliament was appointed Deputy Minister of Economy, while Liew Chin Tong was appointed as Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.

In a media statement, Hanifah Hajar expressed her appreciation and gratitude to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for her appointment as Deputy Economy Minister in the Cabinet of the unity government.

“Not to be forgotten, a million thanks also to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, who is also the chairman of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak for trusting me to represent the party and the state to serve at the federal level once again,“ she said on a Facebook posting just now.

Anwar also announced that the new deputy ministers are expected to take the oath of office and loyalty as well as the oath of secrecy at 3pm tomorrow.

Earlier today, Anwar presented the list of deputy ministers to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara.

The Prime Minister’s car was seen leaving Istana Negara at 5.25 pm. - Bernama