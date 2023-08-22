Ahmad Maslan: Support from state govts can help towards making country among world’s biggest economy

MALACCA: Deputy Finance Minister I Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan expressed hope that the state governments can work together with the federal government to elevate the country’s economy to be among the top 30 largest.

Malaysia currently ranks 37th, hence, support from all parties is needed to achieve this goal, he added,

Ahmad told reporters this at the Malacca 2024 Budget Tour at the Seri Negeri Complex, Ayer Keroh here yesterday.

The event was also attended by Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh, National Budget Office Director Datuk Shahrol Anuwar Sarman and Malacca State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari.

Meanwhile, Ahmad said the annual salary increment, as well as other benefits for civil servants, were among the issues being discussed by the government at the moment.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, was previously reported to have said that efforts were being made by the government to raise the salary of civil servants through the second Madani Budget that will be tabled in Parliament in October.

The Finance Ministry’s 2024 Budget Tour Programme began today with Malacca being the first destination to get input from the grassroots about the country’s financial planning next year.

After Malacca, the tour series will continue to Johor on Aug 25, followed by Penang, Sabah, Terengganu, Kelantan, Pahang, Perlis, Negeri Sembilan, Kedah, Sarawak, Perak, Selangor as well as the Federal Territory of Labuan. The tour is expected to end on Sept 22.

Those who wish to provide suggestions for Budget 2024 can do so before Sept 14 via the website https://belanjawan.mof.gov.my/ms/cadangan2024/. - Bernama