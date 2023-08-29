Ahmad Maslan: Support PH for the sake of development, unity

MUAR: Voters have a simple choice to make in the Simpang Jeram and Pulai by-elections - pick the Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidates to ensure continued development and the people’s well-being, according to UMNO supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

The Johor UMNO deputy chairman said a vote for PH would mean the people wanted development and good relations between the state and federal governments to easily resolve local problems.

“The Simpang Jeram state seat should remain under the government, not the opposition; the same goes for the Pulai parliamentary seat. A vote for Perikatan Nasional (PN) would not bring any benefit to the people.

“But if they pick the Unity Government candidates, they are choosing development, unity and good state-federal relations and they would have elected representatives who can easily settle their problems,” he added.

He told reporters this after attending a ceramah with the PH candidate for Simpang Jeram, Nazri Abdul Rahman, at Taman Sri Kasih here last night. Also present was Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections were triggered by the death of Amanah deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

Both seats are seeing three-cornered fights involving PH, PN and independent candidates. - Bernama