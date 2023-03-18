Ahmad Maslan: Umno election results expected tonight

PONTIAN: The results of the Umno supreme council (MT) elections are expected to be known tonight, said party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

“We expect to get the results at night. We hope to get a clear picture by midnight (the latest).

“This is the expectation but small divisions involving not many delegates may have their results in the afternoon. In the case of Pontian, the number of delegates is big at 690, so it may take some time to be completed,” he said.

Ahmad, who is also Pontian Umno division deputy chief, told reporters this after voting in the division’s elections at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here today.

He said 189 of the 191 divisions throughout the country were conducting party elections today.

“Only two Umno divisions - Tanah Merah, Kelantan and Kota Kinabalu, Sabah - are not holding elections because they have been suspended for certain reasons,” he added.

The Umno polls began on Feb 1 with branch annual meetings and elections, including for Wanita, Youth and Puteri movements.

They were followed by elections for Wanita, Youth and Puteri divisions, and national Excos for Wanita, Youth and Puteri which were held simultaneously throughout the country on March 11.

The Umno polls end today with the divisional and MT polls, including for the three posts of vice-president. - Bernama