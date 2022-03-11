Ahmad ready to serve Kemaman as it’s ‘close to my heart’

CHUKAI: Barisan Nasional’s (BN) Datuk Seri Ahmad Said, who is set to contest the Kemaman parliamentary seat, is ready to serve if given the mandate in the 15th general election (GE15) as he understands the needs of the people there.

For him, Kemaman is very close to his heart as he was born and raised there, thus making it extra special for him to be chosen by the BN leadership to contest the seat.

“We acknowledge that we lost the seat in the previous election (GE14), not because Umno was not strong but because there was a division that took (some) Umno (members) away to a third party and because of various promises.

“But I am confident and I believe that Kemaman needs my services. Previously, I served the Kijal (State Legislative Assembly seat) and, InsyaAllah, l will give my focus to the Kemaman parliamentary constituency,” he said when met at his residence in Telok Kalong, near here, yesterday.

Ahmad was visibly moved when he was greeted by more than 200 supporters at his home compound at about 4.30 pm, comprising villagers and BN members donning blue attire.

Ahmad, who is also Terengganu BN chairman, said Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek was also one of the names proposed for the seat but had to pull out due to health issues.

According to him, he was previously offered the chance to contest the parliamentary seat in 1995 by the late Tan Sri Wan Mokhtar Ahmad, who was the then Terengganu Menteri Besar.

Meanwhile, regarding the nomination for the Kuala Nerus parliamentary seat, he said discussions had been held with BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“I cannot give an answer but there is a way out,” he said.

Yesterday, Ahmad Zahid announced the former Terengganu Menteri Besar as the candidate who would contest in GE15 to wrest the Kemaman parliamentary seat.

Alias Abd Hamid (PAS) is the incumbent for the parliamentary seat which he won with a majority of 2,163 votes, defeating Ahmad Shabery Cheek (BN) and Huzaifah Md Suhaimi (PKR) in the previous general election. - Bernama