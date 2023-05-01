Ahmad Redza appointed new Public Works Dept DG

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy director-general (Infra Sector) of the Public Works Department, Datuk Ahmad Redza Ghulam Rasool, has been appointed as the department’s director-general, effective today.

Chief Secretary to the Government, Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali, when announcing the appointment in a statement today, said that Ahmad Redza, 59, is replacing Datuk Seri Ir Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman.

“Ahmad Redza’s appointment is based on his qualifications and leadership characteristics, as well as extensive experience in engineering, development project management and asset management,” he said.

Ahmad Redza has held the position of director in several states and has also been the senior director with PWD’s Centre of Excellence in Engineering and Technology.

He has served in the civil service for 39 years as a civil engineer, starting on Dec 21, 1984, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Missouri, United States.

“I believe that with Ahmad Redza’s experience, knowledge and credibility, he will be able to drive the agenda for the country’s development and infrastructure while positioning the Public Works Department as the country’s main technical agency of world-class standing,” he also said.

Mohd Zuki, on behalf of the government, conveyed his deepest appreciation and thanks to Mohamad Zulkefly for his devotion to the country throughout his service. - Bernama