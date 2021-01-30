Ahmad Said and his wife have recovered from Covid-19

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said was discharged from the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) this afternoon after being confirmed to have fully recovered from Covid-19.

His wife Toh Puan Seri Norliza Mahmud was also discharged at 6.30pm today.

The former Terengganu Menteri Besar when contacted by Bernama expressed his relief and gratitude over his improved health condition.

“I would like to thank all of the health staff at HSNZ who have given the best treatment to me and my family. Likewise, to all those who prayed for our family’s health, thank you very much,“ he said.

Ahmad, who is also Kijal state assemblyman, was confirmed positive for the disease on Jan 19 after he felt unwell while gardening. -Bernama