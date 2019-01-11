Ahmad Said appointed Terengganu Umno chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has appointed former Terengganu menteri besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Said as the chairman of the Terengganu Umno Liaison Committee, it was announced here today.

He takes over the position from Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid who had been discharging the duty since July last year, said Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa.

Ahmad’s appointment had been made with the consensus of all the party divisional chiefs in Terengganu, he said in a statement.

Umno deputy president Datuk Mohamad Hasan, who is discharging the duties of the president, had agreed to appoint Ahmad, he said, adding that Umno expressed its gratitude to Mahdzir for having discharged the duty up to now.

Annuar also said that the Umno Supreme Council, at its meeting on Jan 9, agreed to appoint Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali as the chairman of the party disciplinary committee, taking over from Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Othman. Mohamed Apandi is the former attorney-general.

Umno greatly appreciated the services of Abdul Ghani in that position, he added. — Bernama