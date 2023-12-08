Ahmad Said fails to defend Kijal state seat

CHUKAI: Terengganu Umno Liaison Body chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said failed to defend the Kijal seat he had held for nine terms in the Terengganu state election today.

The former menteri besar of Terengganu lost to Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Senator Datuk Razali Idris, who got a majority of 3,758 votes.

Razali, who is also Terengganu Bersatu chief, garnered 13,403 votes, while Ahmad who has held the seat since 1990, got 9,645 votes.

The result was announced by Returning Officer Hanum Isa @ Ghazali at the Kijal Civic Hall here tonight. - Bernama