Ahmad Said: PH-BN seat allocation for T’ganu polls completed

MARANG: The seat distribution between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) for the Terengganu state election has been completed, said Terengganu UMNO Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Said.

He said the distribution of seats was completed within a month following three discussions and the decision had been submitted to the top leadership to be discussed and decided between the party presidents.

“Both presidents will now discuss (the distribution)... So, just wait...let them finish it,” he said at the launch of the Marang UMNO Division level 2023 state poll machinery at Wakaf Tapai, here today that was also attended by Terengganu Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leadership council chairman Azan Ismail.

According to Ahmad, BN has also shortlisted the candidates who will vie for the state assembly seats in the next state polls.

Meanwhile, Ahmad denied news reports alleging that his team had already announced former menteri besar, Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman as a candidate in the upcoming polls.

“I only proposed it because he is the incumbent in his area. It’s up to the party to decide... we suggested (not announce that he is a candidate),“ he added.

On Friday (June 2), a daily reported that Ahmad Razif had been announced as the first BN candidate to contest in the election to defend the Seberang Takir state seat.

Ahmad Said allegedly made the announcement at the launch of the Kuala Nerus UMNO Division election machinery.-Bernama