Ahmad Said: Umno can work with PH to capture Terengganu

DUNGUN: Terengganu Umno chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Said (pix) said the party has no problems cooperating with Pakatan Harapan (PH) in a bid to wrest back Terengganu in the state election this year.

Ahmad, who is also Kijal state assemblyman, said Umno and PH were already cooperating at the federal level and this would be continued for the sake of stability in the country.

“Politics is dynamic, not static. That’s why people say there are no permanent enemies or friends in politics,” he told reporters at the Ketengah Aidilfitri open house in Bandar Muktafi Billah Shah here today.

Ahmad said Terengganu Umno and PH had already held negotiations on seat allocation for the state polls but had yet to reach a final decision.

“We have discussed but no decisions yet as bargaining is going on,” he added. -Bernama