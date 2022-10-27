Ahmad Samsuri hints at not contesting parliamentary seat

DUNGUN: Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar has hinted that he may not contest the parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“So far, Alhamdulillah, I’m not contesting a parliamentary seat. Why do I need to go to Parliament?” he said when met by reporters after attending the groundbreaking ceremony for the Terengganu College of al-Quran permanent campus and Bandar Baharu Lestari Durian Mentangau here today.

Speculation that Ahmad Samsuri, who is also PAS vice-president, would contest the Kuala Nerus parliamentary seat began following the distribution of posters depicting eight individuals said to be the parliamentary candidates of Perikatan Nasional (PN) in Terengganu.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Samsuri said final negotiations on the distribution of seats for component parties in PN for GE15 would be decided at a meeting today, while the announcement of PN candidates is expected to be made on Oct 30, except for Terengganu on Nov 3.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed polling on Nov 19, nomination on Nov 5 and early voting on Nov 15. - Bernama