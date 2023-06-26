Ahmad Samsuri to have audience with Terengganu Sultan tomorrow, to dissolve assembly

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Menteri Besar of Terengganu Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar will be having an audience with the Sultan of Terengganu, Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin tomorrow, to obtain his consent to dissolve the State Legislative Assembly and pave the way for the state election.

According to the Rhu Rendang assemblyman, he will be presenting the proposal for the dissolution of the state assembly at Istana Syarqiyyah here at 9 am tomorrow.

Asked about the proposed date, he said the matter will be announced after his audience with the Sultan.

“Tomorrow I will have an audience with Tuanku in the morning as I have received consent for the meeting. As soon as I have informed His Highness (I will announce the date).

“It is better if I inform the Sultan, inshaAllah before putting out a release,“ he told reporters here, today.

Ahmad Samsuri also said the term of the Terengganu assembly will end on June 30.

The Terengganu State Assembly has 32 seats with 22 seats under PAS after the 14th general election, while the rest went to Barisan Nasional (BN).-Bernama